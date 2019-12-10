Joan Link, 89, joined her husband, Dick and daughter, Cathe in Heaven on Friday, December 6, 2019, after a short illness.
Joan was born in Enid, OK, to Otto and Regina Niehus and grew up on the family farm. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard B. Link on October 31, 1948 and had four daughters, Cathe, Cheryl, Cindy and Connie.
During the course of their marriage, they lived in Tulsa, Kansas City and Lincoln, NE, before purchasing Floral Haven Memorial Gardens in 1972. Although Joan worked in Labor and Delivery at St. John's Medical Center, sewed and did office work, most of her career was spent working with Dick in the Cemetery business. Together, with their family, they worked to build Floral Haven into the beautiful grounds and facilities that stand today in Broken Arrow. While work and family kept them very busy, they still found time to travel, especially when that could include fishing! They traveled throughout North and South America in pursuit of this passion, and particularly enjoyed salmon and trout fishing in Alaska. For many years they owned a second home on Grand Lake, where they fished on the weekends, and later on Big Lake. Their shared love of the outdoors drew them to be involved with Nature Works for many years. After she retired, Joan became an avid golfer, at the Club at Indian Springs, and bowled on the golfing league off season. She also volunteered at Broken Arrow Neighbors in the food pantry.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her oldest daughter, Cathe Winett-Sparks.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Steve Moeller, of Broken Arrow, Cindy and Mike Rudolph, of Overland Park, KS and Connie and Kevin Kelsey of Broken Arrow; as well as 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11th, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.Visitation will be Tuesday, from 4 to 7 pm at the Floral Haven's Rose Chapel. Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Broken Arrow Neighbors or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
