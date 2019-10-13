JoAnn Dubler, 86, of Broken Arrow, passed away on Wednesday, August 21 2019. JoAnn was born on October 8 1932 to Glen Gunter and Opal Gunter (Pennington) in rural Tarrant County, Texas.
JoAnn became a successful Certified Professional Landman and had a distinguished career in the Oil and Gas Industry. During that time she also attended college. JoAnn married David E. Dubler on January 1, 1981. JoAnn and David spent 38 wonderful years together. She loved her family and devoted her life to them. She took great pride and joy in all of their many accomplishments. JoAnn enjoyed many hobbies, particularly traveling, cooking and baking, reading books and spending quality time with friends and family. JoAnn was also devoted to her many dog companions.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Everett and his wife, Gayle Gunter; nephew, Chad Gunter and family; niece, Christy Alvarado and family; niece, Monica Lang and family; nephew, Jeff Gunter and family; husband, David E. Dubler; daughter, Karen Piekarski and husband, Brian; grandson, Jason Stanton and family; granddaughter, Arianna Weiler and family; daughter, Susan Dubler; grandson, Christopher Eslinger and family; son, David A. Dubler and wife, Kelly; grandson, Erich Cochrane and family; grandson, Steven Cochrane and grandson, Nicholas Dubler; son, Ben Eubank and wife, Dona; granddaughter, Kelly Fulsome and family; grandson, Brandon Eubank; granddaughter, Amber Shaver and family; granddaughter, Ashley Kincaid and family.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There will be a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers please send a contribution to the charity of your choice. www.moorefuneral.com
