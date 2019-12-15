Oct. 2, 1930 - Dec. 11, 2019
Jody Naifeh passed from this Earth on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Jody is survived by her three daughters, Sheila Joanne Naifeh, Jamie Kathleen Naifeh and Karen Lisa Naifeh Harmon; her son-in-law, Nathan Harmon; and her granddaughter, Alexandra "Lexy" Lisa Harmon. Jody was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Naifeh.
Jody was an accomplished violinist and she held a Bachelor's Degree in Violin Performance from the University of Tulsa. Jody founded the Tulsa Honors Orchestra 41 years ago. This orchestra was her biggest passion and she was inspired to start the orchestra at the insistence of her late husband, Woody.
Her love of music is her legacy and is manifested in the hundreds of students she inspired. She is - in life or death - a brilliant soul. Jody inspired students with performance trips to Italy, Ireland, Austria, Germany, Argentina and Canada. Jody was so much fun to travel with!
Jody received music and arts awards including: 2011 Oklahoma Governor's Arts Award, 2017 Harwelden Award Bart Betow Memorial Music Educator Award, 2018 Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame Music Educator Award and 2019 National Fiddlers Hall of Fame. Jody performed for 8 years in the Tulsa Philharmonic and 18 years in the punk Irish band, Larkin. She sponsored Woodystock at her ranch and raised over $60,000 for the Woody Naifeh Scholarship.
Everyone who was touched by her admires her more than they could ever describe. She is unparalleled. Evidence of her journey in the solar system lives within countless people who hold her close in their thoughts.
Memorial service 2 pm, Saturday, December 21, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.