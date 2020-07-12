Joanne Kirk Gillies Thompson, longtime resident of Tulsa, passed away on June 6, 2020, at the age of 99 years, 4 months in League City, Texas. Born in Fredonia, Kansas on January 26, 1921 to William Jesse Kirk and his wife, Dollie East Kirk, Joanne was their third and last child.
Joanne grew up in Fredonia graduating from Fredonia High School in 1938. In 1940 she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald F. Gillies. They resided in Fredonia where she worked as a telephone operator and Jerry worked for the printing company. Their only child, Dolly Gail was born January 6, 1942. A month before her child's birth, Pearl Harbor was attacked, which would have such a sad impact on their future. As war raged on, Jerry joined the war effort, the Army Air Corps. He was killed in action August 8, 1944, when his B-17, the Chowhound was brought down by German flak over Normandy while on his 17th mission. Joanne carried on with her war effort working for the ration board as long as it was operative.
After the war, Joanne rebuilt her life, marrying a returned Seabee, Earl Thompson, who was in Fredonia working with the Corps of Engineers on a nearby dam. Born to this union was a son, Mark Edward, on December 7, 1948. The family relocated to Tulsa where they lived until Earl's death in 1991. Always devoted to her church, Joanne was an active member of University Methodist Church in Tulsa. There she filled many roles, teaching Sunday School, church treasurer, UMW Circle, serving on the board, cooking for Mission Dinners. She was very involved in Tower Sunday School Class where she formed lifelong friendships. She was a Diamond member of the Tulsa Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and was a charter member in the formation of the Emergency Infant Service. She spent countless hours on volunteer work for her church and the EIS. She also loved a good bridge game and traveling with her friends. She loved gathering family for mini reunions and visits and was a wonderful grandmother, great grandmother and even great great grandmother.
In 2012, Joanne moved to Houston, Texas, to be near her daughter and her family. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; infant granddaughter, Sarah Anne; her parents; her sister, Betty; her brother, Billy; and most of her dear friends and relatives. She leaves behind to miss her: her daughter, Dolly Gillies Jacobs; 4 grandchildren, Jodi, Jana, Jill, Brandon; 10 great grandchildren, Cameron, Trey, Jake, Avery, Kara, Adrianne, Kate, Laynie, Lily and Ryleigh; and great great grandchildren, Camilla. Caden, Claira and the soon to be born Gentry Elizabeth. Also surviving are East cousins, Ann, Larry, Gene, Teri and Rex.
She will be interred in the family plot in Fredonia, when it becomes safe for her family to take her there.
