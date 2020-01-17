Joanne R. Sharp (nee Conway), 88, of Tulsa, OK, formerly of Santa Barbara, CA and Chicago, IL passed away December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard S. Sharp. Loving daughter of the late Francis R. Conway and the late Oneita M. Welsh. Survived by her loving sister, Patricia S. Harper and many nieces, nephews, and grands.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict Church, 2200 W. Ithica St., Broken Arrow, Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 A.M. Interment private.

