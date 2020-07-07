Joe Roy Lemley, 65, of Tulsa, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a long and heroic battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Joe was born October 16, 1954 in Tulsa to Dr. Joe W. Lemley (founding superintendent of the Tulsa Technology Centers) and Wanda (Trimm) Lemley. Both of Joe's parents were well-known and long-term Tulsa educators. Joe also counted at least six members of his immediate family as educators.
Joe graduated from Memorial High School in 1972 and attended both Northeastern State and Tulsa Universities. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at T.U. Joe met the love of his life, Linda Moffett, at Northeastern State, and they married in 1977. Joe's career as a dental lab technologist making gold crowns and hand crafted porcelain teeth took Joe and Linda to Hot Springs, Arkansas, for a short time. They returned to Tulsa where he established Lemley Royal Crown & Bridge, and where Linda began teaching at Edison High School. Joe joined the ranks of his family of educators for a short time when he taught the first dental technologies classes at Tulsa Tech.
Joe was creative and artistic. He made jewelry, fishing lures and iconic/symbolic religious art pieces, many of which are considered museum quality. When Joe could no longer make his "works of art" teeth for Tulsa area dentists, he began attending daily the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges to lift weights with his still strong arms, to make friends, to minister to other physically challenged people and to create wall paintings. Linda made an extra sandwich for Joe to take to the center, so he could share with the less fortunate. Isolated at home from the center during the COVID-19 pandemic was Joe's greatest emotional challenge as he thrived on human association and truly loved others. During this isolation, Joe enjoyed his conversations with his blue Quaker Parrot , Betty Lou. He also loved reclining in his scooter in his back yard where he loved the sun, landscape and nature's animals and birds.
Joe was predeceased by his parents; grandparents, Elijah and Betty Faye (Shinn) Trimm and Dennis Herbert and Nola (Garrigus) Lemley; uncles, Roy Robert Trimm and Richard Eddy; and aunt, Betty (Sparkman) Trimm. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister, Dr. Judith Lemley Holt; brother-in-law, Don Holt; niece, Alexi Klenda; nephew, Dr. Jordon Holt M.D. (Yuejuan Li); great niece, Jade Holt and great nephew, Jonah Holt. Joe is also survived by his Aunt, Laura Eddy and her three daughters, first cousins, Becky Ford (Hurley), Chelle Cook (Tom) and Julie Rokalas (Mark).
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Calvary Cemetery. After graveside service, Joe will be buried next to his mother at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, or American Diabetes Association. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.