Joey Dobson Dills played his final course as he went to be with our Lord and Savior, July 15, 2019, following a lengthy battle with Cancer.
He was born on November 22, 1951, in Enid, OK, to Dena and Joe Dobson. In 1960, he was preceded in death by his father, Joe, and was later adopted by his father, Bill Dills, who died in 1971.
Joey grew up in Enid, and Muskogee, OK. He graduated from Muskogee High School. After graduation he attended BYU on a golf scholarship where he was a three time All-American. Joey won the PGA Tour Qualifying School in 1975. In the 1970's he played on the European, Asian and PGA tour in the United States. In 1992, he married the love of his life, Sheila Luginbuel, the current State Representative for House District 69.
Joey spent 40 years in the insurance business specializing in Energy Risk Management, where he was known as one of the top Energy Risk Managers in the Southwest United States. He was the area Vice-President of Arthur J. Gallagher, and had served on the Board of Directors of Guaranty National Bank, and the Mental Health Association in Tulsa. He was an Honorary Chairman of the Little Light House Golf Tournament, a supporter of Youth Missions, and Tulsa Midnight Basketball for underprivileged youth. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and Southern Hills Country Club where he served on the Greens Committee, and the recent Championship course renovation committee. Joey enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; son, Billy Dills, and his wife, Christy, of Houston, TX; daughter, Annie Doyle, and her husband, Bill, of Norman, OK; son, Joey Dills, Jr., of Tulsa; two granddaughters, Isabelle and Mallory Dills, of Houston, TX; mother, Dena Nowotny; and step father, George, of Tulsa; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Lois Luginbuel, of Vinita, OK; step brothers, Edward Nowotny, and wife, Alice, of The Hills, TX, George Nowotny, III, and his wife, Jane, of Los Angeles, CA; and step brother, Addison Nowotny, of Booneville, AR.
Viewing will be held at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel on both Thursday and Friday evenings from 6:00 8:00 PM. A memorial service to celebrate Joey's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Joey's name to The First Tee of Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
