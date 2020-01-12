John Clarence Fischer, 77, of Tulsa, OK passed away at home on January 8, 2020.
John was born on January 25, 1942 in Somerton, PA and was the only child to the most loving parents, Doris and Ben Fischer. He would tell you he was born lucky and grew up surrounded by cherished aunts, uncles and cousins and with unlimited freedom to create and explore. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and go on to graduate with academic and military honors from Norwich University. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Natalie, then served with the 183rd Aviation Company (Seahorses) during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star Medal. After his decorated military service came a truly rewarding career, taking him to interesting places, solidifying lifelong friendships and eventually finding his home in Tulsa as VP Human Resources for the Williams Companies. He felt blessed to serve on the boards for many charitable organizations, including the Tulsa Opera, Junior Achievement, The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, Mental Health Association and Civil Service Commission. In his retirement, he dedicated himself to bringing together his brothers in the 183rd Aviation Company.
John loved to surround himself with family and friends, "the more the merrier" his mantra. His fondest memories were with everyone together in Ocean City, NJ or around the kitchen table. He loved his life of adventure with Natalie, took pride in the closeness of his children and found so much joy in his grandchildren who adored their "Dad dad." John is survived by his loving wife, Natalie Sparrow Fischer; and their three children and spouses, Deborah Fischer Frickey and husband, Derek of Colorado Springs, CO, Kristen Fischer Malloy and husband, Terry of Lawrence, KS, and Scott LeBaron Fischer of Silverthorne, CO; and four grandchildren, Hannah Catherine Malloy, Ryan Elizabeth Malloy, Connor Todd Frickey and Audra Grace Frickey.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Saint John's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 183rd Aviation Company or the Tulsa Opera.
Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556
