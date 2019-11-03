John David Ness, age 81, passed peacefully at home on October 27, 2019. He was born in Tulsa, OK on February 26, 1938. He attended school in Tulsa and Wewoka, OK. He graduated from Oklahoma State University and went to work in the Insurance Industry in Dallas, TX. He married Marcia Baldwin, September 1, 1962.
John was enlisted in the Army Reserves as a medic. He continued his education in insurance by becoming a CPCU, and eventually having an Insurance Agency in Muskogee, OK.
John enjoyed fishing and golfing. He retired in Tulsa in 2003 and in November, 2008, he and Marcia moved to Sun City in Georgetown, TX, to become part of a wonderful family of friends.
Survivors: wife, Marcia; daughters Jodi Ness, of Tulsa, and Julie Bell, son-in-law, L. Nelson Bell, and three grandchildren, Mary McCue, Myers, and Lemuel Bell, of Dallas, TX.
