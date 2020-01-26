John E. Murray of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away January 3, 2020. He was born September 13, 1939 to Eneas and Marie (Eschbach) Murray in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
John graduated from Marquette High School in Tulsa. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. He was the owner of Advanced Mobilehome Systems in Florida and Jemco Farms in Claremore, Oklahoma.
John is survived by his wife, Jackie, of Pompano Beach. Other survivors include his daughter, Pam (Darrell) Hensley of Avon Park, Florida and a son, Jeff of Florida. His grandchildren are Colton Hensley of Avon Park and Justine (Joseph) Dees and Jeff (Julia) Murray, also from Florida. Great grandchildren are Elija, Jackson, Madelyn, Emily and Isaac. John is also survived by six brothers, Don (Mary Lou) of Pittsburg, Kansas, Pat (Willie Mae) of Temple, Texas, Leo (Beverly) of Geneva, Florida, Charles (Judy) of St. Augustine, Florida, Tom of Claremore, Oklahoma and Mike (Lorrie) of Pittsburg, Kansas. A sister, Ann Williams (Court), of Avant, Oklahoma also survives. "Uncle Bo" also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Murray Eide.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Skiatook, Oklahoma. A private burial service will follow at the Chambers Cemetery in Claremore.
