John Edward Moody went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2019 in his home town of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 92 years old, born on November 2, 1926.
John was a very loving and faithful husband, dad, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved having everyone up to his ranch in Claremore, Oklahoma.
John was born in Cushing, Oklahoma. He and his sister primarily grew up on his Uncle Cash's 40 acre Oklahoma farm. John had fond memories of eating "a lot of gravy" back then, as well as helping with the 2 horse plow, selling milk bottles for 5 cents, and running around the hospital where his mom and aunts worked. In his Senior High School year in Sapulpa, he enlisted with the Army Air Corps in WWII. After the War, based on encouragement from one of his high school teachers, he went to college at Oklahoma A&M on the GI bill, where he met Beverly and went on to graduate with a Civil Engineering degree in 1950. He went to work for Warren Petroleum, where he made everlasting friendships in his 41 years with Warren. He retired in 1991 while working for Chevron.
After 37 years of wonderful marriage to Beverly, when she passed, God put John together with Loretta. They were married 28 years at his passing.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly, who passed away at the age of 58 by cancer; as well as by his mom, Brendy (Maitlen), who passed away in 1994; his dad, Norman Moody; grandfather, JD Maitlen; and sister, Lou (Patton), who passed away in 1974. John's surviving family members include his wife, Loretta; his four sons, Craig, Chris, Chad and Curt; grandchildren, Shane and Ryan (Craig and Elaine), Kyle and Katelyn (Chad and Denise), and Joseph (Curt and Mark); great-grandchildren, Camille and Quinn (Ryan and Kelly) and Maddox and McKinsey (Shane and Stephanie). Also, on Loretta's family side, Richard, Lori and Melissa with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice in his name. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019, and the funeral service 10 a.m., Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E. 51st Street, Tulsa. Interment following at 2 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Claremore, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.