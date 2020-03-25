John Edward Rooney, Jr., 63, of Tulsa, OK died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
He was born July 23, 1956 to John Edward Rooney and Marjorie Kavanagh Rooney. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph and Peter and sister, Anne. He is survived by his daughter, Bridget Rooney; sisters, Kathleen R. Hastings (Blake), Marjorie R. Huffman; brothers, Michael R.K. Rooney, Mark S. Rooney (Molly); sister-in-law, Catherine W. Rooney; companion, Mary Anne McGivern; and many nieces and nephews.
John graduated with honors from Cascia Hall Preparatory School In 1974. He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame graduating in 1978 with honors. While there he chaired An Tostal, the University Spring Festival.
John was an accomplished student, graduating cum laude from Georgetown Law School In 1981. He returned to Tulsa to practice law at Hall Estill and spent most of his career at Moyers, Martin, Santee and Imel.
John was a member of the Church of St. Mary, a former member of Southern Hills Country Club and The Sequoyah Club. He served as President of the Notre Dame Club of Tulsa.
He was known for his quick wit, intellect, strong legal acumen as well as his loyal friendships. He was also well known for his skill as a procurer for a nationwide group of fans seeking Notre Dame football tickets.
A private service will be live-streamed from Holy Family Cathedral Facebook page on Thursday, March 26th, at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Cascia Hall Preparatory School, the Notre Dame Club of Tulsa or for Memorial Masses in John's memory. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
