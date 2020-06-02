John Johnson passed away on March 29, 2020 in Broken Arrow, OK, on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
John was born in Tulsa and attended Sts. Peter and Paul School and was one of the founding families and later graduated from Bishop Kelley High School.
John proudly served his country with two active duty tours in Vietnam as a Marine Corpsman. He served in significant battles including Khe Sanh and the Tet Offensive. He ultimately retired from the military with the National Guard. Of all of John's ventures he was most proud of his service to his country.
Upon his return from Vietnam he was part of the first Paramedic program in Oklahoma practicing under the direction of Dr. CR McKewon at the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office. This was ground breaking territory for a group of Vietnam Veterans to be able to continue to use the medical skills they learned in heavy combat situations in the civilian sector. He later transferred to the patrol division of the sheriff's department.
In 1991, John was one of the founders of Transit Services, Inc., an Oklahoma based trucking company that is currently getting ready to celebrate 30 years of business. He also worked as an oversize escort for the companies trucks in his later years. He and his dog, Bailey traveled all 48 states. He loved traveling the country with the drivers. John retired to his place at the lake in 2012.
John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Johnson; son, Eric Johnson and wife, Tammie; daughter, Jenni Haynes and husband, Mike; daughter, Julia Evans and husband, Brandon; granddaughters, Elyse, Katelyn, Madilyn, Victoria, Breeana, Aunalicia and Serenity; grandsons, Alexander and Nicholas; mother-in-law, Judy; brothers, Steve and David; sisters, Carol, Kelly and Tammie; niece, Audrey; and nephews, Brandon and Andrew. He also is survived by many other loved ones and family members.
Funeral Mass 4PM, Friday, June 5, 2020, Sts. Peter and Paul, 1436 North 67th Avenue East.
