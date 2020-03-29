John was born October 12, 1947 in Fort Worth, TX and passed on March 19, 2020 in Edmond, OK. Beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to so many we will miss him dearly. An avid fisherman and golfer, John never sat idle. He was always the life of the party. His quick wit and smile infectious to all he met.
John grew up in Tulsa and attended Nathan Hale High School. Following high school John married the love of his life, Linda Clark, in April of 1966. They had their first child, Laura, in November 1966. During this time John attended the University of Tulsa where he graduated Summa Cum Laude in Economics and later received his MBA, graduating Magna Cum Laude all the while working a full time job at Midwest Equipment Company.
Shortly after graduation John and Linda had their second child, Ryan, in 1973. In 1974 Johns career found its way to the oil and gas business. A true wildcatter from there his career had many highlights. In the '80s he was President and CEO of Vulcan Energy and later President and CEO of Energy Exchange Partners, where at the time he was one of the youngest sitting CEO's of a publicly traded company on the NYSE.
His later career found him in Bakersfield, CA, where he was President and CEO of Carneros Energy and Pacific Energy. John and Linda loved their years in California and developed many close relationships.
When he was ready to retire, John and Linda moved back to Oklahoma and settled in Edmond at Oak Tree. He quickly found a group of golfing buddies and his old wildcat friends from the early days.
He faced his battle with cancer head on the last 4 years. He never complained and was always looking out for the well being of his family. Now that the battle is over he joins our Lord and Savior in Heaven. His family takes comfort knowing he is watching over us and no longer suffering.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Alton Lowell Rainwater.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Laura Bond (Stuart); son, Ryan Rainwater (Elizabeth); sister, Diane Swafford (Mel); grandchildren, Casey Ross, Brady Ross, Tatum Ross, Reid Rainwater, Dylan Rainwater, Nicolas John Rainwater, Victoria Rainwater and Liam John Bond; great grandkids, Elias, Samuel and Aura Thornburg; his loving Fort Worth, TX, family; and many more friends across the world.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current crisis caused by the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation in John's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, donate.epilepsy.com or the music program at First United Methodist Church in Edmond, OK, fumcedmond.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.