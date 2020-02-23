John M. Weger, 79 of Tulsa passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born March 18, 1940 in Tulsa to Raymond and Amanda Weger. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Tulsa, was with New York Life for 57 years, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching his grandson, Ben play soccer. John is survived by his wife, Kay Weger; his son, John Weger of Tulsa; step children, Travis Brown of Sapulpa, Terri Williford of Sapulpa; his grandson, Ben Weger; sisters, Peggy Rae and husband, Jack of New Braunfels, TX and Sally Johnson of Tulsa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Viewing: Noon - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 and 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, Service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5111 S. Memorial Drive, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155 www.moorefuneral.com

