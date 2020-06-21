John Michael Taylor, 65, was born in Tulsa, April 18, 1955 to Johnny and Mary Taylor. He departed this life June 11, 2020. In 1973 he graduated from Will Rogers High School. Mike started working at ONG in 1979 and retired over 31 years later. He started as a lineman and retired from the night shift dispatch office. He was the life of the party and loved Halloween. His costumes were legendary as was his smile and sense of humor. His great passions were Jimi Hendrix, guitars and astronomy.
His parents and grandparents preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Mary Frances Givens, her husband, Dan, Springfield, MO; niece, Sherri Hevron, her husband, Lance, Duncanville, TX; 2 nephews, Nick Givens, his wife, Janita, Springfield, MO, Sean Givens, his wife, Amanda, Republic, MO; and 5 great nieces and 4 great nephews.
Due to Covid 19, a service will be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.