John Robert Musgrove, Tulsa, Oklahoma, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 56 years old.
John was born on November 8, 1963, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Johnny and Cindy (Ayres) Musgrove. He attended Bixby School and graduated from Bixby High School in 1982. John married the love of his life, Linda Marie Belic, in Branson, Missouri, on December 27, 2003.
John enjoyed going to his cabin at Eufaula, OK, traveling, anything Disney, music/singing, and OU Football. He especially loved playing with his grandkids, spending time with his wife and family and playing with his dog, Butkus.
John leaves many loving memories with his family: wife, Linda; parents, Johnny and Cindy; son, Blake Musgrove and wife, Summer; son, Thoren Musgrove; daughter, Sloane Musgrove; daughter, Heather Roberts and husband, Mac; daughters, Spencer and Lexi Weisberg; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Preston McGehee; mother-in-law, Carole Laster; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Darryl Zemke, Steve and Monica Belic, Dan and Cheryl Belic; brother-in-law, Mike Preston; 8 grandchildren; numerous loving, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and dear friends. John will be greatly missed by his beloved family and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Linda M. Musgrove Memorial Fund for John Robert Musgrove in care of Bank of Oklahoma.
Memorial services celebrating John's life will be at 11:00AM, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Family Fellowship Church, 6105 West 36th, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74107. The service will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service & Cremation Care.
Family and friends may leave kind words of comfort, special memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
