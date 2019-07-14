John Ralph Anderson John Ralph Anderson, IV, age 28, passed away in the line of duty on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1991 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to his mother, Jennifer Michelle Hein and his father, John Ralph Anderson, III.
John is survived by his mother and step-father, Jennifer and Danny Hein; his father and step-mother, John and Mollee Anderson; his 18 month old son, Gavin Lee Buell; brother, Jordan Anderson; step-siblings, Jacob Mills, Grace Daughtrey and Claire Mills; grandparents, Vicki Anderson and Clarence and Judy Vick; and his girlfriend, Katelyn Smith. Preceding him in death are his grandfather, John Anderson Jr. and great-grandmother, Genevieve Wheeler.
He enjoyed scuba diving, woodworking, motorcycle riding, dogs and being in the outdoors. He was an Eagle Scout with Troop 500 out of Clarksville, TN and was a member of the Middle Tennessee Order of the Arrow, the Wa-Hi-Nasa Lodge. He was also very proud of his Scottish Heritage and enjoyed researching more about his familial ties to Scotland. John was a music lover and played several instruments including the guitar, banjo, mandolin, and bag pipes. He loved a good locally brewed dark beer, loved making a great steak on the grill, and enjoyed making his own dried meat. In 2018 a son came into his life, Gavin, whom he loved immensely. Later that same year Liam entered his life when he met his current girlfriend. Katelyn. He truly enjoyed being a father to both boys and hoped to one day have a life together with them all under one roof.
Officer Anderson spent his entire MNPD career at the Central Precinct. He graduated from the MNPD Academy on June 9, 2015. He also served in the USMC Reserves as a Military Police Non-Commissioned Officer. He was working to be a part of the Metro Piping Corps. He also served on the Metro Drill & Ceremony Team and recently completed the Metro Police Motorcycle Division officer training program in the hopes of one day joining the division as a patrol officer.
In January of 2015, as part of an academy autobiography assignment, Officer Anderson wrote:
"So here I am, on the precipice of starting my career. After several months of closely following the national news regarding issues involving police officers and the public, I am more assured that I am no longer "wandering" down an unknown career path. I am definitely not feeling lost as I begin this journey of serving the public by becoming a Metro Nashville police officer."
They responded to a reported robbery at the business but when they arrived, all appeared normal. Rather than just leave, they continued to investigate and found a clerk hiding in a cooler in the back of the convenience store. She told them that two men had gone into the office, one armed with a handgun, and that she had hidden after calling 9-1-1.
Unbeknownst to her co-workers, both suspects had barricaded themselves in the office. The officers quickly cleared the business. After a several hours long standoff, both suspects surrendered.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 1 pm at Cornerstone Church, Madison, TN.
Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery - Nashville was entrusted with the final care of Officer Anderson. www.springhillfh.com.
