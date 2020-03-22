John "Daddy John" Richard Codrey, 81, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Born September 11, 1938 in Tulsa, OK, to Ralph and Marguerite Codrey. Graduate of Central High School Class of 1957. John retired from the Oil and Gas Industry and pursued his favorite pastime golf.
Married to Cecilia Codrey for the best years of his life. Sharp witted, handsome and kind in spirit, John is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia; sons, Phillip and Michael; grandson, Hayden John; and brother, David Codrey.
He was preceded in death by son, John David Codrey; parents, Ralph and Marguerite Codrey; and sister, Janet Bright.
We would like to thank Jarred and Al with St. John's Hospital and the Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute for excellent care. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
