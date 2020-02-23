John W. (Jack) Meyer of Tulsa, OK, passed away February 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Jack was born March 16, 1932, in Tulsa to William "Whitey" Meyer and Sudie Davis Meyer.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Trudi Logan and husband, Steve Logan of Guthrie; son, Ralph Meyer and wife, Sandy of Tuttle; son, Mike Meyer of Boston, MA; son, Steve Meyer of Kansas City, MO; five grandchildren, Raleigh Nannety, Kennedy Logan, Jaxon Meyer, Reagan Meyer, and Sarah Meyer; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores Jean; and siblings, Joe Meyer, Harold Meyer, and Marisue VanZant.
A graduate of Tulsa University, Jack served the nation with a short tour of duty in the U.S. Army and was the longtime controller for the Yuba Heat Transfer Corp. until his retirement in 1996. He was a proud member of the Will Rogers High School Class of 1950 and mostly enjoyed bowling and golfing with friends and maybe trying to hit a jackpot on the nickel slots. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, February 24, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to John 3:16 Mission or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
