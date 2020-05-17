John William Lee Wilson was born April 29, 1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from Edison High School's first graduating class in 1958.
He joined the Navy and was on the USS Helena from 1958 to 1960. He was employed by the City of Tulsa as a computer programmer for 35 years. He also joined the Army Reserves and served for 18 years.
He is survived by one brother, Bruce Wilson and two sons, James Wilson and Johnny Wilson. He was predeceased by his wife, Kay Wilson and parents, John C. Wilson and Francis Wilson along with his brother, Robert S. Wilson.
He was an avid supporter of all veterans having been in both the Navy and Army. He funded part of the Medal of Honor statue at the Tulsa International Airport honoring Albert E. Schwab. He funded several honor flights for World War II veterans to go to Washington, D.C. and accompanied them on the trip to assist them. He also supported the Nature Works statues in the Tulsa area.
I want to acknowledge the healthcare workers at Purview Life, Mary Hendershot R.N. and Teri Evans S.W., Tammy Burgoyne, C.N.A., his personal caregiver for two years, Franks Family Home Care and Dena Wilson for her daily attention to his care and needs without which things could not have happened as well as they did.
There will be a memorial service at a later date to be determined. www.floralhaven.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.