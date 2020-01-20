Johnny McCoy Goodnight, age 87, of Coweta, OK, passed from this life on January 15, 2020. John was born on August 31, 1932 in Thornfield, Missouri, to Frank and Randy Goodnight. John lived a fulfilling life, full of adventures and family.
In his younger years he attended Jenks schools and later worked for Oklahoma News Company where he met his wife, Nancy. After working for the Oklahoma News Company, he began his journey as an entrepreneur. John started with AMCO, a record company, where he sold records and 8 tracks. After leaving the music business, John's path took him into the restaurant industry, where he and his wife, Nancy ran Catfish Haven, a fish restaurant in Coweta, OK. Then in 1985 on a fishing trip, John decided to purchase Jones Aluminum Corporation, where he spent the remainder of his career, building the company with his family.
Along his journey, John spent much of his time with family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman. John loved fishing, taking trips around the country to do so, even to Alaska. He loved to spend his time with his children and grand/great-grandchildren fishing and hunting. He was hard working man but always took the time for family.
John was preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Randy Goodnight; 10 brothers and sisters; and wife, Nancy Goodnight.
He is survived by his brother, Earl Goodnight of Broken Arrow, OK; children, Marsha Britebarth, Mike and Norma Goodnight, Meg and James Roat and Jeff and Lorri Goodnight; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
John will be greatly missed.
Visitation 6-8 pm, Tuesday, January 21, Broken Arrow Funeral & Cremation, 231 E. Commercial St., Broken Arrow. Service 11 am, Wednesday, January 22, First Baptist Church, 15296 Oklahoma 72, Coweta, 74429. www.kennedycares.com
