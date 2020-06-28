Jon Thomas (Tom) Mason, whose kind and loving spirit brought joy and light to the lives he touched, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Tom was born February 2, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Tulsathe place he would always call homein 1953. As a member of Edison High School's first graduating class in 1958, Tom was highly active in sports and played guitar in his own band, The Dukes. He kept his love for music and the outdoors close to his heart throughout his life and was always quick to share a good song and a good story with others.
Tom received his Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University, where he forged a lifelong bond with the Sigma Nu fraternity. Tom held several Sigma Nu chapter and national offices and was inducted into the Sigma Nu Hall of Honor. The OSU chapter Hall of Honor was later established in his name.
After graduating from OSU, Tom attended the University of Tulsa School of Law and immediately discovered his calling for helping others. He was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association in 1966 and was a highly-respected Tulsa attorney for 44 yearsreceiving the prestigious "Golden Rule Award" from the Tulsa County Bar Association in 2005.
During his time as an attorney, Tom was a friend, mentor, and father figure to countless Tulsans and was well-loved by all who knew himnone more so than his wife of 55 years, Nancy. Their life together was (and always will be) a love storyfilled with humor, generosity, and gratitude. Even when Tom was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1992, the positivity they shared never wavered and their remaining 28 years together were filled with blessings.
The most important among these blessings are those who carry on Tom's spirit today, including Nancy; his children, Whitney Mason (Mike Bland), Shea Mason Roach (Bruce), Mitchell David Mason; his grandchildren, Dalton Bland, Logan Roach, Mason Roach and Ian Mason; and the wealth of friends, colleagues, and community members who will forever remember his kind and generous heart.
The Mason Family will have a private family graveside burial at this time. The Mason Family looks forward to celebrating Tom's wonderful life with loving friends at a reception in late summer when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers the Mason Family welcomes support to any of three organizations that significantly impacted Tom's life: Sigma Nu Educational Foundation Attn: Epsilon Epsilon Centennial Campaign in memory of Tom Mason, P.O. Box 1869, Lexington, VA 24450; Saint Simeons Employee Fund, 3701 Martin Luther King Blvd., Tulsa, OK 74106; National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street, At Jernigan Place, Baltimore, Maryland 21230.
