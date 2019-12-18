Joseph D. Westlake (1932 - 2019) was an avid explorer, hard worker and generous spirit. After graduating top honors for math and science from high school, Joe trained at the University of Kansas in the ROTC program as a civil engineer officer. He was selected as the Battalion Commander for his final graduation ceremony. Joe was elected to the professional chemistry and engineering fraternities, and most notably the honorary engineering society, Tau Beta Pi. He served in the U.S. Army before he moved to Pittsburgh, PA. There, he began his first commission to build a unique twin large diameter coke-oven gas pipeline owned by U.S. Steel Company. He also married his beloved wife of 61 years, Marcia. Joe graduated from Tulsa University Law School. Upon passing the bar, he and his family lived and travelled overseas until returning to Tulsa. Joe was admitted and qualified as an attorney and counselor of the Supreme Court of the United States, 199th District. He was passionate about helping people and helping them succeed. He supported the arts, education and law enforcement. He loved travel, photography, philosophy, boating, fishing, motorcycles, classic cars and was a cigar aficionado. His parents, best friends and colleagues preceded him in death. His wife and children; Tracy, Clay (Mary) and Aimee survive him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or the Tau Beta Phi, Engineering Honor Society (TBP.ORG). This organization provides a record number of scholarships and fellowships to worthy students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.