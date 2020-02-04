Joseph Eugene Eaton was born on 16 September 1940 to Denver and Elsie Eaton in Glencoe, OK.
"The Joe",as his daughters and biggest fans called him, moved to Tulsa at age five. After skipping the first grade in elementary, he attended Lowell Junior High and Central High School where he played football, wrestled, and excelled in academics.
He declined a full ride to MIT to stay close to family and wrestle for the almighty Oklahoma State Cowboys under Coach Myron Roderick. The Joe served as president of OSU's Engineering Society before graduating with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.
Immediately after, he began serving his country via the draft. A sharpshooter, he was awarded a National Defense Service Medal from the U.S. Army.
As a pipeline estimator with Willbros, The Joe negotiated cutting through mountains, surveyed waterfalls, rode in helicopters across six continents and even spent a little time kidnapped in South America.
Despite heavy travel, The Joe was an amazing family man. Few people witnessed him shed any patience because his family depleted it all. The Joe was a poet and a scholar; a gardener and a cattle farmer; an avid racquetball player and crossword puzzle solver; and a ridiculously beloved father, friend and grandpa.
With a little help from complications surrounding congestive heart failure, The Joe died of a strong will on 31 January 2020. In his favorite chair at home with his guitars and snacks by his side, he packed up and headed home to God where he could once again play cutthroat, rake leaves, plant tomatoes and catch fish at ease. He joins his parents and his sisters, Delores Longley and Alene Jones.
The Joe is survived by his daughters and their families, Monica and Sophia Stine, and Suzanne, Sam and Denver Romine; his ex-son-in-law whom he dually tolerated and treasured like his own son, Daniel Stine; his nephew, Jeff Jones and wife, Charlotte; his partners in crime, Mike Little and Swamp Smith; his Woodlar family; and a long list of friends.
Services are at 1pm, Thursday, 06 February 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Service's Southwood Colonial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the co-presidents of his fan club ask that you honor The Joe by doing something he'd love: plant something to reap, vote for anyone but Hillary, or sit by the fire with your loved ones. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
