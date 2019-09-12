Joseph Allen Galusha, 84, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019.
Joe was born on August 2, 1935 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the third of four sons of Jasper and Flora Galusha.
Joe served in the army from 1956-59, spending time in Ethiopia. After serving in the army, Joe earned a B.A. in Industrial Design from California State University, Long Beach.
Joe then moved to the East Coast where he met Paula Miller Galusha. The couple married in 1966 and settled in Pelham Manor, New York, where they had two sons, John and Clarke. While in New York, Joe directed award-winning design projects for several businesses including Revlon and Salomon Brothers.
In 1980, Joe and his family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Joe started a window covering company, JAG Corporation (JAG being his initials). He grew the business from four employees to over forty employees in a matter of years. After closing JAG, Joe began a property management company with his brother, Harley, before retiring a few years later.
An active member of his community, Joe worked with the Boy Scouts of America and helped both of his sons earn their Eagle Scout awards. He was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church, an avid Bridge player and a Rotary Club Member.
Later, Joe discovered a love of quilting. His work was inspired by his rich family history of quilting and his years of design work. Joe joined a quilting guild in the Tulsa area, where he met his second wife, Sue Semler. Soon Joe and his friend, Gary Wasson began designing new quilt patterns, inventing new techniques, and teaching workshops at regional quilting guilds. Joe's quilts were often awarded. Joe, Sue, and Gary continued to create new quilts until Joe's health recently declined.
Joe was preceded by his parents, Jasper and Flora Galusha; his wife, Paula Miller Galusha; and his son, John David Galusha.
He is survived by his son, Clarke D.J. Galusha; daughter-in-law, Christie Galusha; grandsons, Jasper and Alder Galusha; granddaughter, Kelsie Galusha; brothers, Dr. J. Harley, John Richard, and David Eugene Galusha and their spouses and children; and his widow, Susie Semler Galusha.
A memorial celebration will be held from 2pm to 5pm at the Floral Haven Family Center on Saturday, September 28.
