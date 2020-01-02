December 15, 1927 - December 28, 2019 Loving husband and father. Rosary/Prayer Service 7:00 PM, Friday and Funeral Mass 11:00 AM, Saturday, both at St. Pius X. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Joseph Lee Marcoux
