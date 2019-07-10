Joseph Roth Joseph Lee Roth, February 17, 1939 to July 7, 2019.
Joe was an extraordinary man who raised himself up from the throes of poverty to become a successful small business owner.
He and his wife, Sandy had been together 33 years. Joe raised a son, Jimmy and two remarkable daughters, Gina and Jana as well, as being an inspiration to his step son, Blake. He is the grandfather to five amazing grandchildren, Maranda (Jordan), Trey (Jessica), Jake, Elisha (Daniel) and Jess (Lance) and nine beautiful great grandchildren, Etta, Jasper, Liam. Landon, Aria, Briar, Rylan, Jude and Hayes.
Joe was successful as a used car dealer and body shop owner as well as a wrecker and recovery service owner, among other things. Joe's experiences in life lead him to help a lot of people. His employees usually became more like family. He was quick to offer work to someone in need but expected them to work as hard as he did.
He loved his family, custom cars, antiques and a good road trip to the mountains or the desert. Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow.
A Memorial Service will be held 11AM, Monday, July 15, at Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.