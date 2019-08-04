Joe of Katy, TX was born May 28, 1951 in Covington, KY and passed away July 22, 2019 in Houston, TX.
Joe graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1973 and was a member of the Golden Hurricane's basketball squad where he led the team in rebounding for two seasons, averaging 10.4 in 1972 and 10.9 in 1973 and is currently ranked 18th in school history with 634 career rebounds.
Joe coached numerous youth basketball teams in Tulsa, OK and in Houston, TX giving tirelessly of his time. He was so proud of the more than 180 former players that went on to play college basketball on some level.
Joe worked for over 45 years in the oil and gas industry employed by a company that had many names, Ingersoll Rand, Dresser Rand, Hanover Companies, Exterran and Archrock where he was the Director of Engineering at the time of his passing.
Joe loved his music (the louder the better), outdoor cooking and telling stories. He was a man of honor and integrity and made an enormous impact on the lives of those who knew him.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Voskuhl and Janice M. Voskuhl and a brother, James C. Voskuhl.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Caren of Katy, TX; his sons, Jason (Tammy) of Broken Arrow, OK, Jake Voskuhl of Richmond, TX, Jared (Courtney) Voskuhl of Davis, CA; and 9 grandchildren that "Big Joe" cherished. He is also survived by his siblings, Ken (Mary) Voskuhl of Cincinnati, OH; Vickie (Dave) Zierk of Elgin, IL; Ted (Linda) Voskuhl of Lexington, KY; Rita (Carl) Cantrell of Tulsa, OK; Mary (Jack) Holton of Elgin, IL; and Karl Voskuhl of Lexington, KY along with his many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held in Katy, TX at a future date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Joe's name to: Words of Hope Ministry, c/o Pastor Bob Roane, 1919 Cloverfield Dr., Katy, TX 77494.
