Joy B. Roberts passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Tulsa, where she was a lifelong resident. She was 92 years old, born on February 28, 1927.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Dovie Tucker, and her sister, Betty Jo Smith.
Joy is survived by three children: Randy and wife, Verna; Teresa Grobe; and Cindy and husband, David Leigh. She was the proud Grammy of 6 Grandchildren.
An avid golfer; she was also an active member of the Tulsa Stained Glass Guild. Joy enjoyed her many volunteer opportunities such as at RSVP where she was an Ambassador at Tulsa International Airport. Fine Dining, snow skiing, and travel were her passions.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joy's name to Rose Rock Hospice, 2642 E. 21st St., Suite 120, Tulsa, OK 74114.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, August 9th, at 10:00 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel., 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. www.moorefuneral.com
