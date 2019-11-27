Joyce Ann Tharel Shipley, loving wife, mother and friend went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Joyce was born in Seminole, OK and resided in Tulsa at the time of her death. She graduated from East Central University in Ada, OK and went on to teach elementary school in Wichita, KS. Joyce was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
Joyce and her husband, Delwin celebrated 60 years of happiness this past June. She also leaves behind her daughter, Terri; son, Chris and his wife, Amber; and 3 grandchildren.
Viewing will be at 9:00AM-10:00AM followed by funeral service at 10:00AM, both at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5111 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
