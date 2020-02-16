Joyce Ann Vassar Dean, 86, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, entered peacefully into Heaven's Gates at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She resided at the Broken Arrow Assisted Living Center for the past three years. Joyce was born on August 7, 1933, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to Wallace "Doty" Walker Vassar and Minnie Lou Bennett Vassar. She was raised in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where she graduated from high school in 1951. Joyce married Norman Lee Dean on July 5, 1952, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. They had two children, Gayla Dean Nida of Broken Arrow and Randy Dean of Kiefer. She worked as a loan officer at Community State Bank in West Tulsa and later worked for and retired from McLemore Insurance Agency. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Norman Dean. Surviving family include: Gayla Nida, daughter and her husband, Steve Nida of Broken Arrow, OK; Randy Dean, son and his wife, Cindy of Kiefer, OK; Paul Vassar, brother, of Pawhuska, OK; Bessie Lee Chick, sister, of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Marissa Fairbanks and her husband, Mike Fairbanks, of Norman, OK, Kendra Krahenbuhl and her husband, Sean Krahenbuhl, of Tulsa, OK, Lucas Dean of Tulsa, OK, Cason Dean and his wife, Abelina Garcia Dean of Tulsa, OK, Travis Dean and his wife, Kimberly Dean of Jenks, OK, and Jennifer Mason and her husband, Lee Mason, of Tulsa, OK. Great grandchildren include Nathaniel and Tyler Wilkins and Benjamin Fairbanks of Norman, OK; Elijah Krahenbuhl of Tulsa, OK; and, Isaac, Malen and Madilynn Mason of Tulsa, OK; Michael Vassar, nephew, of Guymon, OK; Terry Chick, nephew, of Tulsa, OK; and Tammy Dunning, niece, of Tulsa, OK.
A viewing will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and a chapel service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:00 am, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 East 91st Street South, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74137.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Joyce may be given to the Oklahoma Westie Rescue at okwestierescue.com. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.