85 year old Grove resident passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Joyce was born in Enid, OK on August 27, 1934 to Ralph and Doris (Ott) Keck. She graduated from Drummond High School in 1952, going on to attend Phillips University in Enid. On April 2, 1955 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joseph Clevenger. They were blessed to celebrate their 65 year anniversary earlier this month. Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends, sewing, gardening, and spending time outdoors. Her favorite pastime was traveling. She loved to travel with family and friends across Europe and on cruises. Joyce attended Arrow Heights Baptist Church in Broken Arrow and more recently First Baptist Church in Grove. Being involved in her church and with her church family was always very important to her.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Clevenger of the home; sister, Judy Tipps and husband, Larry of Drummond, OK; daughter, Cathy Wilkes and husband, Chet of Grove, OK; son, Mike Clevenger and wife, Cheryl of Searcy, AR; 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter; and 4 great grandsons and one great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of her life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Grove at a later date. She will be interred at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow. Arrangements are under the direction of Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.honoringmemories.com or on the Worley Luginbuel Facebook page.
