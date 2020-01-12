Joyce Hamilton, 85, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020, with her family by her side. Joyce was born on September 26, 1934 in Norfolk, Virginia to Robert and Jodi Gore. Joyce was an accomplished pianist and enjoying playing piano for her church, friends and family. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Carl Hamilton. Carl and Joyce met as teenagers at Southwestern Bible College in Oklahoma City. Carl served for many years as the Provost of ORU in Tulsa. Carl and Joyce faithfully served the ORU community since ORU's founding in 1965. Joyce was the heart of her home and the ORU community. Any ORU student without a place to go for Thanksgiving knew they would find a warm welcome and a home-cooked meal at Dr. and Mrs. Hamilton's home. Joyce also served the Tulsa community by actively supporting a number of charitable organizations including the United Way. Those who will dearly miss Joyce include her daughters Deanna Flores and her husband, Eric, Carla Dossey and her husband, Jeff; her son -- Ray Hamilton; her granddaughter Eva Flores; and her surviving siblings Orville Gore and Beth Carr. A memorial service celebrating Joyce's life will be conducted by Father Lee Domenick on January 15 at 1 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 South Cincinnati Avenue, Tulsa. Visitation will be held on January 14 at 5 pm at Floral Haven, 6500 South 129th East Avenue, Broken Arrow. Memorials may be directed to Joy in the Cause (www.joyinthecause.org). www.floralhaven.com
