Joyce Ann Jones-Alnett, 80, of Tulsa, passed away March 6, 2020 with family to comfort her in final days. She was born August 30, 1939 to Ova E. Jones and Leota M. Hines. Mom loved everyone and is remembered as being kind, caring, with the soul of an angel. She loved her family, singing, scrapbooking, and enjoying the simple things in life. She was a devout Methodist who lived with love in her heart. She faithfully fulfilled her duties here on Earth, and we all rest well knowing she is now singing with the Lord's Heavenly Choir. She will be forever loved.
She was preceded in death by parents; husbands, Robert C. Jones and Sidney W. Alnett; siblings, Donna, Carla, and Jerry. She is survived by her 3 sons, Craig (Becky), Pat (Denise), and Steven (Roxie) Jones; and daughter, Crystal Odell; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services to be held at Floral Haven on March 11 at 3:00PM. FloralHaven.com
