Joyce Christine Purviance Norvell, 77, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 after a brief, hard-fought battle with cancer. Born to Raymond and Christine Purviance on November 29, 1942 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, she grew up on a dairy farm where she learned the value of hard work and the love of family and community. A memorial service has been scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Jenks under the direction of Hargrove-Marker Funeral Service.
Joyce loved bunco and her 'Good Time Bunco Girls'. She loved her family foremost and treasured time spent with them, especially in Oklahoma City surrounded by all of them at the same time. She loved her sisters, nieces, nephews and granddaughters. She also loved animals, as long as they were not in her house. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time at First Baptist Church of Jenks and engaging in whatever activities were going on at the time. If the doors were open, she was probably there. Her most favorite of these church activities was the friendship and camaraderie she shared with the Jolly Citizens program. An accomplished baker and cook, she was always happy to share some of her legendary recipes.
A graduate of Guthrie High School, Joyce began her professional career working at Carey Lumber Company in Oklahoma City where she met the love of her life and husband of nearly 50 years, Lloyd Norvell. After moving to northeast Oklahoma in the early 1970's she worked as a secretary, a teachers' aide at Jenks Public Schools, a retail clerk and a preschool teacher at Jenks First Baptist Church, but she was always wife and mother first. She will be forever loved and missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lloyd. Joyce is survived by her son, Kevon; her daughter, Dana Martin and husband, Lance; her granddaughters, Elise and Allison Martin. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia Dimick, Carol Warner and husband, George, Linda Ohme and husband, Ron; brother, Robert and wife, Pat; and countless beloved cousins, nieces and nephews as well as longtime friends and her church family. www.hargrovemarkerfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.