Judith Ann McMasters entered her Eternal Home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born on December 17, 1953, in Tulsa, OK, she was the most beloved daughter of Don and JoAnn McMasters. Raised in Sapulpa, OK, Judith learned early in life that faith, family, friends and caring for others were the pillars of a life well lived.
Judith graduated from Sapulpa High School as Salutatorian in 1972, where she had been active in band and drama. She attended Oklahoma State University where she was vice-president of the College of Education Student Council, Alpha Delta Pi, and Mortar Board. In addition, she was a Regional Officer of the Angel Flight and on the 1976 Bicentennial Committee. Judith received a B.S. in Secondary Education in 1976 from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Education from East Central State University in 1981.
Judith began her distinguished teaching career at Seminole High School in 1976 when she was hired to teach English, speech and debate. During her sixteen years at Seminole, she was twice selected Teacher of the Year and received the H.B. Mitchell Outstanding High School Forensic Coach. In 2010 was honored by being inducted into the Seminole High School Hall of Fame. She impacted the lives of innumerable students and became a guiding force in speech and debate activities across the state. In addition to being a gifted classroom teacher, Judith became the unofficial liaison between the state debate coaches and the Oklahoma Secondary School Association. She was recognized as the Oklahoma Outstanding Speech Educator, Oklahoma Outstanding Debate Coach, and received the Oklahoma Speech, Theater, Communication Service Award. She tirelessly served on the State Speech Committee and the Eastern Oklahoma National Forensic League Committee (presently named NSDA) for many years. Judith became the fifth coach in the state to earn the Triple Diamond status awarded by NFL. While at Seminole and later at Bishop Kelley she coached 10 State Championship Speech and Debate teams, 36 individual State Champions and 34 National Qualifiers.
In 1992 Judith carried her impeccable reputation and teaching prowess with her to Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa, OK. Her decision to leave Seminole was motivated by her desire to help care for her ailing grandmother. At Bishop Kelley, Judith immediately found her "happy place." Her impact as a debate coach was immediately felt and her willingness to serve others was apparent. She was extremely honored to be awarded the Outstanding Lasallian Educator for the Midwest District. Moving into her role as Academic Vice-Principal at Bishop Kelley was a natural progression for her. By implementing a new teacher program and the PSAT preparatory class, Judith directly helped Bishop Kelley produce 100 National Merit Finalists, Semifinalists and Commended Scholars. Her induction into the Bishop Kelley Hall of Fame was a highlight of her twenty seven years of service.
The only aspect of her life that was stronger than her faith or her calling to serve was her love of family. She considered her family her greatest blessing and serving as a loving caregiver to her grandmother, mother and father as an honor. Each individual achievement of her nieces and nephews was met with praise and unconditional love.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Christopher. She will be missed by: brothers, David (Betty) of Rogers, AR, Alan (Carmey) of Sapulpa, OK; foreign exchange brother, Carlos Hernandez (JJ) of Sapulpa. Nieces and nephews: Paul (Amanda) McMasters, Bristow, OK, Donny (Whitney) McMasters, Kiefer, OK, Joseph McMasters, Sapulpa, OK, Katy Luker, Siloam Springs, AR, Pam (Brian) Taylor, Benton, AR, Adam Hernandez, Nashville, TN. Great nieces and nephews: Jayme, Tucker, Tatum, and Drake McMasters; Rachel and David Luker; Lili Montgomery; Grace and Addison Taylor.
"Well done, good and faithful servant." Mathew 25:16
Visitation will be at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa, OK on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A private grave site service will be followed by a Memorial Service on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Sapulpa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bishop Kelley Financial Assistant Fund in memory of Judith McMasters, Bishop Kelley High School, 3905 S. Hudson Ave., Tulsa, OK 74135 or the charity of your choice.
