Judy Nelsestuen Judith Ann "Judy" (Haskins) Nelsestuen, 80 of Tucson, AZ left earth to life in heaven in Tucson on April 14, 2020. Judy was born to Robert and Genevieve (Watkins) Haskins on March 20, 1940 in Baraboo, WI.
She is survived by her husband Jerry, children Dyanna (Kendell) Roper, Catherine (Joseph) Sposato, Jason (Royce) Nelsestuen, and Jeanne (Terrance) Hopkins, grandchildren Joshua, Daniel, Nathan and Mark Roper, Jared Sposato, Erin Powers, Kristen Phillips, Jay, Cody, Ty and Ian Nelsestuen, Cierra and Sadona Hopkins, 16 great grandchildren, siblings James E Haskins, William (Nancy) Haskins and Myra (Howard) Miller. Judy graduated from Baraboo High School, Baraboo, WI in 1959 and Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, OK in 1978. She wed Jerry Nelsestuen on August 22, 1959 in West Baraboo, WI. Services pending. Donations can be made to Alta Vista Bible Church at www.avbiblechurch.org/giving, Angel Tree with Prison Fellowship or Samaritan's Purse. https://www.neptunesociety.com/location/tucson-cremation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.