Judith Ellen (Murphy) Johnson passed away on December 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Judy was born on August 5, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas, to Frank and Ora (Davis) Murphy.
She attended Haverhill School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1957. She attended the University of Colorado and Wichita State University.
Judy was employed as an executive secretary for more than 50 years for a variety of companies including: Amerada Hess Corporation, W.K. Warren Foundation, and Utica National Bank. She retired from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern Oklahoma District.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Dana McKenzie; son, Tim (Jennifer) Johnson of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Rebecca Johnson, Emily (Chris) Onyana, Melissa Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Anna Hope Johnson, Timothy Johnson Jr., Kimber Johnson, and David Johnson II; brother, Craig Murphy of El Dorado, KS; sister, Sandra Hyden of Vulcan, Michigan; sister-in-law, Jacqueta Johnson of Tulsa; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ora; her husband of 57 years, Arthur Victor Johnson, Jr.; and son, David Arthur Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11th, from 6:00 8:00 PM, and a service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 12th, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow the service at 2:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
