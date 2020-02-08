Judith Ann "Judy" Upton was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 23, 1940 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 4, 2020. Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bill and Mary Upton, and her nephew, Roger Upton. She is survived by her brother, Fred Upton and wife, Helen; her brother, Boyd Upton and wife, Anne; nieces, Rhonda Reidy and husband, Joe, Tracy Barker and husband, Steve; nephews, Rick Upton and wife, Olga, Rusty Upton and wife, Lisa and Robert Upton and wife, Keetra; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. She graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1958 and was employed by Mid-Western Instruments as a buyer until her retirement. Judy was always the life of the party and was loved deeply by all of her family. She was fun, feisty and lived her life the way she wanted. We will miss her crazy laugh and the snapping of her fingers that accompanied it.
Judith "Judy" Upton
