Judith A. Timms, 65, passed Sunday, September 22, 2019, at her home with her husband at her side.
She was the daughter of Camille and Pauline (Bonomo) Hebert, born November 8, 1953 in Kankakee, IL.
Judy grew up in Kankakee, where she graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. She then pursued a career as a married woman, following her husband to Tulsa, OK.
Judy worked at St. Bernard's as a receptionist for 13 years, and was a devout minister of her Catholic religion. She was also involved in local prayer groups throughout the area.
A savvy traveler, she and husband (Randy) traveled "8" countries. Ireland, Wales, England, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia and Herzegovina, enjoying each and every one. Other hobbies included motorcycle riding, firing ranges, and traveling with her Grandsons.
Judy will be remembered for her strength and determination, love of learning, caring spirit, and crazy antics. She will be sincerely missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy is survived by her husband, Randy of Tulsa, OK; children whom she called her "cherished loves," Anthony Bingham (Rachael) of Nashville TN, Jaime Johnson (James) of Centerton AR; grandsons, Hunter, Brayden, and Henry Johnson; twin sister, Janet Hafke of Tigard, OR; brothers, Don Hebert of Kankakee, IL, Dan Hebert (Teresa) of Bradley, IL; nephews and niece, Chad Hebert of Palm Beach, FL, Megan Sizemore (Mike) of Clearwater, FL, and Casey Maass of Longmont, CO.
A Rosary will be prayed at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish located at 4001 E. 101st St., Tulsa, OK on Sunday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 30th, at 10:00 am.
Donations can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance and to Anna's Belles Ovarian Cancer Awareness Support Group.
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
