Julia Elizabeth "Betty" Place, 94, of Tulsa, OK, passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Schenevus, NY, on Tuesday, August 19, 1925, to Leslie H. Stevenson and Florence I. (Baldwin) Stevenson. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, George Seymour Place. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Tulsa, OK, where she was a very active participant in the Women's Group. Betty made prayer beads for servicemen overseas, knitted hats for the homeless, and volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program for many years. She was a talented artist and many of her lovely paintings grace the walls of her home. Sincere thanks go out to caregivers who kept her peaceful in her last days: Seasons Hospice, Oxford Home Health, Brenda Langgin, Rebekah Cloud, Barbara Donnely, Kathy McGee, and Janice White.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Luke's Memorial Fund, Meals on Wheels, SPCA, or John 3:16 Mission.
Funeral Service 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4818 E. 9th St., Tulsa, OK (918) 834-4800 moorefuneral.com
