Justin "JJ" Sutherland Age 30, of Tulsa, OK, passed away on March 5, 2020. Justin was born on July 1, 1989 in Tulsa, OK. He attended Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa and Warren Wilson College in Asheville, NC. Survivors include his parents, Jim and Peggy Sutherland; brother, Danny Percefull; brother-in-law, Michael Brownfield. Memorial services are pending. The memory of his kind heart and quick wit will be cherished. Rest In Peace, Son.

