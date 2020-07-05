Rev. Justus H. Edmondson died peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. He was born February 2, 1923 in New Edinburg, Arkansas, the son of Robert F. and Golda R. (Bonham) Edmondson.
He graduated from Rison High School in Arkansas at the top of his class. He received a Bachelor's degree in dairy husbandry from the University of Arkansas and went on to earn his Master's degree at Missouri University. He began working on his doctorate, when he made the decision to become a minister. He received a Master of Theology degree from the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University.
Rev. Edmondson served United Methodist Churches in Oklahoma for 37 years. He held the position of President of the Board of Pensions in the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church for ten years. Justus met and married the love of his life, Sibyl Ann Thompson in Fayetteville, Arkansas. They were married for 63 years.
Justus is survived by two daughters, Carolyn A. Buso and Nancy E. Alston; grandson, Seth B. Buso (Lori); two great-granddaughters, Sylvia J. Buso and Audrey L. Buso; four step-great-grandchildren, Allie, Jackson, Natalie Arnett, Katelyn Jordan (Drew); and one step-great-great-granddaughter, Ava; his nephews and nieces and their families. Justus was preceded in death by his wife, Sibyl A.; his son, Mark S. Edmondson; his three brothers, Vance W., William, Locke F.; and one sister, Miriam Taylor.
The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those planning to attend, please bring your own chair due to Covid-19 distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made to Restore Hope Ministries.
Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556 www.ninde.com
