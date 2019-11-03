Services honoring the life of Karel A. Lollman will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Park Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family there to receive visitors from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Karel was born on Thursday, September 21, 1939, Smithville, Missouri,to John David and Mona Frances (Childress) Whitaker. Karel passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 80.
Karel was a 1957 graduate of North Kansas City High School in Missouri and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Church Music from Baker University, Baldwin City, Kansas. She loved music and was exceptionally gifted. Karel played the piano and organ. She played organ at McMurry United Methodist Church in Claycomo, Missouri. Karel was a member of the Early V-8 Ford Car Club, the BA Sams Camping Club and the First United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow.
Karel married Kenneth Lollman on May 20, 1961 in Claycomo, Missouri, Ken preceded her in death on September 5, 2019. Their union was blessed with three children. Karel was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her family and loved spending time with them. In 1989, Karel and Ken started their own company called Landmark Business Systems. They loved working together and they also loved to travel together exploring new destinations all over the world.
Memorials may be made to MD Anderson at https://gifts.mdanderson.org or to the First United Methodist Church, 112 E. College St. Broken Arrow, OK 74012.
Karel is survived by:
children,Michelle Chance and Darrin, Broken Arrow, OK, Michael Lollman and Page, Broken Arrow, OK, Matthew Lollman and Toni, Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren,Jessica Lewis and Brandon, Julie Romanski and Nick, Courteney Roberts, Ashlyn Maple and Jordon, William Clark, Hannah Clark; 9 great grandchildren. Karel was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ken. Hayhurstfuneralhome.com
