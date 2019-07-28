Karen Kay Gross, 58, of Tulsa, passed from this life peacefully in her home on Monday, July 22, 2019.
She was born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma on December 23, 1960, the daughter of George Don "Slick" and Betty Louise (Neptune) Sponsler. She was raised in Pawhuska, and graduated from school with the class of 1979. On November 8, 1985, she married her high school sweetheart, James Gross. They shared 33 wonderful years together as husband and wife.
Karen was an admired and respected professional. Her love for her work, and others was evident in everything that she did. She was Executive Vice President at Blue Sky Bank, and spent over 40 years in the banking industry. She is also remembered for her charitable work and generous heart. She served on the Board for the March of Dimes, was a devoted volunteer for The Little Lighthouse, Special Olympics, and Tulsa Community Food Bank. Karen often performed anonymous acts of kindness without allowing recognition. Karen's heart for people and generous spirit will forever be remembered.
She is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Kaylor Gross Carlton, of Glenpool, OK; son, James Austin "Stretch" Gross, and his wife, Bradi, of Jenks, OK; mother, Betty Sponsler Stuart, of Tulsa, OK; sister, Linda Lou Sponsler, and her husband, Dennis Cummings, of Denver, CO; nephew, Conor Cummings, and his wife, Claire, of Tulsa, OK; and numerous other extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Don Sponsler Sr.; brother, George Don Sponsler Jr.; and maternal grandparents, Howard and Izora Neptune.
A viewing will be held by family on Monday, July 29th, from 5-8 PM, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel and funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 30th, at First United Methodist Church, Tulsa, OK.
Memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to The Little Lighthouse, 5120 E. 36th St., Tulsa, OK 74135 by visiting www.littlelighthouse.org or to St. Jude Children's Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500
