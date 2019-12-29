Karen Ruth Simmons, 78, of Catoosa, OK, went to be with her Lord on December 17, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Mrs. Simmons was born on March 19, 1941 in Inglewood, CA.

Survived by: husband, sister, brother, daughter and son-in-law, son and daughter-in-law, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many extended family, church family, and friends.

A celebration of life for Mrs. Simmons will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, 6:00 p.m., at Harvest Church, 91st and Main Street, Broken Arrow, OK.

To send flowers to the family of Karen Simmons, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 5
Celebration of Life
Sunday, January 5, 2020
6:00PM
Harvest Church
1814 South Main Street
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74012
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load comments