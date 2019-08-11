Katherine Caroline (Schnarre) Sparling, 83, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Katherine/Kate/Kay/Katy was born on January 30, 1936 in Fairland, Oklahoma to Alma Lena Amanda (Lobitz) Schnarre and Herman August Schnarre. After graduating with Will Rogers High School Class of 1954, she married her sweetheart, Philip Leland Sparling at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tulsa. They made their home and raised their family in a number of communities across Oklahoma and Texas.
She is survived by her children, Connie Sue Swan (Robert Klunder) of Tulsa, Donald Philip Sparling (Terry) of Montgomery, TX, David Leland Sparling (Susan) of Sugarland, TX and Steven William Sparling (Janelle) of Montgomery, TX; by grandsons, Brett Michael Sparling (Jessica) of Dacula, GA, Kyle Philip Sparling (Amber) of Darwin, Australia, Grant Matthew Sparling (Julie) of Dacula, GA, Kevin William Sparling of Montgomery, TX, Connor Jason Swan of Boston, MA, Bruce Parker Lamb of New York City, NY, and Blake Douglas Lamb of Dallas, TX; by great-grandchildren, Mia Giselle Sparling, Zoey Jade Sparling, Harrison Philip Sparling, and Reagan Brielle Sparling; and by her brother, Harold Herman Schnarre.
Katherine was preceded in death by her beloved Philip, and by her sister, Ann Louise (Schnarre) Fields.
In the days before her passing, she smiled to say, "I've led a beautiful life, had four wonderful children, and was married to the best husband ever." An accomplished organist, she added that it had been her privilege to play in every church she attended. Her heartfelt faith in the goodness of God and abiding trust in Christ Jesus led her along paths of service all the days of her life.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 13, from 12 - 7:00PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home with family present from 6 - 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 10:00AM in the Floral Haven Chapel, followed by a brief graveside service and refreshments. www.floralhaven.com
