Katherine (Hall) Proud Katherine Lee (Hall) Proud, 62, of Cookson, OK, passed away on June 11, 2020. Kathy was born on April 1, 1958 to Chester and Kay Hall in Tulsa, OK. She lived and loved the same way passionately. Kathy enjoyed spending her days at the lake with her husband, Les; playing games and loving on her grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Kay Hall; her father, Chester Hall and her cherished sister, Rose Marie Falco.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Les Proud of Cookson, OK; son, Shane (Kristen) Crawford of Edmond, OK; and grandchildren, Carrington, Jacob, Bryson and Landon Crawford of Edmond, OK; step-daughter, Elizabeth Montemayor and step-grandkids, Alex and Aeneas Montemayor of Glendale, AZ. Also survived by her brother, Kenny (Lorri) Hall, Broken Arrow, OK; brother, Robert (Ann) Koenig, Tulsa, OK; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at Forever Memories in Sallisaw, OK on Wednesday, June 17th. www.fmfsinc.com

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Proud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

