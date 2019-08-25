Kathryn 'Katie' Mary McGraw began her journey on the 24th of November, 1978 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended Monte Casino, Cascia Hall, and the University of Southern California during her formative years. Katie ran track and cross country and set a long standing state record in high school and ran Division 1 in college. A lover of adventure, Katie spent the next 18 years traveling and exploring the world. Katie pursued an MBA at Hong Kong University and worked in finance in London. She worked and traveled throughout Asia. Over the course of her adventures, she learned to pilot a plane, climbed mountains, dived the depths of the ocean, and sculpted extraordinary glass creations. She also could cook a meal that would rival a one or two (maybe even three) star Michelin chef. Katie concluded her journey full circle, by her mother's side, on the 20th of August, 2019, in Tulsa Oklahoma.
She will be dearly missed by her parents, Mary and Mike McGraw; her brother, Cullen and his wife, Kathy; her nephew and godson, Max; her nieces, Olivia and Sophie; her many aunts, uncles, cousins and her countless friends throughout the world.
A private service was held Saturday, August 24th, at Christ the King Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, 825 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK, 73104.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151
